Poulton shocked by park attack as police hunt continues

Part of the Jean Stansfield Memorial Park in Poulton is cordoned off after the report of a sexual assault

The woman, in her 20s, was followed into the Jean Stansfield Memorial Park by four or five men, thought to be in their 30s, before one of them pounced on her at around 10.40pm on Friday.

A manhunt was launched as news of the attack emerged, with Coun David Henderson, who lives close to the park, telling of his shock.

The Wyre Council leader, who lives in Vicarage Road, which overlooks the scene of the attack, said: “People have been really shaken by this.

Coun David Henderson, who lives close to the park, spoke of his shock over the attack

“They are shocked that a woman can’t walk through a park in this town without being attacked.

“My wife and I had just arrived home from holiday and I actually looked out of the window about the time the attack is said to have occurred.

“It’s terrible to think that could have been going on and yet I heard nothing and saw nothing.”

Coun Henderson said he would fight for better lighting at the park – and see if police patrols could be stepped up at weekends, adding: "We are a destination for late night revellers, especially at weekends."

No arrests had been made by yesterday, police said, with detectives continuing to hunt the attacker and his pals.

The victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was being supported by specially-trained officers.

Det Insp Simon Pritchard said: “An investigation is underway to establish the exact circumstances of this incident.

“We appreciate that it will have caused concern in the community but we would like to reassure residents we are doing everything we can to establish what happened.

“We would urge people to be vigilant but we will have extra patrols in the area and anybody with concerns is welcome to speak to an

officer.

“We are now asking for anybody with information about this incident to come forward.

“Perhaps you were in the area at the time and you heard or saw something suspicious, perhaps you have CCTV or dashcam showing a group of men approaching the park between 9pm and 10.20pm, or maybe you have other information that could help with our enquiries.”