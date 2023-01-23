Poulton pensioner John Mills admits child sex offences at Blackpool Magistrates' Court
A 79-year-old man admitted child sex offences when he appeared at court in Blackpool today.
By Matthew Calderbank
10 minutes ago
Updated 23rd Jan 2023
John Mills, of Brierfield Road, Poulton was placed on the Sex Offenders Register at Blackpool Magistrates Court this morning (Monday, January 23).
The pensioner admitted possessing over 1,300 pornographic images of children, with some deemed to be the worst level.
He also admitted making extreme pornographic images.
The 79-year-old was sent for sentence at Preston Crown Court on Monday, March 6.