Poulton man charged after substantial cannabis farm worth £250,000 discovered during drugs raid

A man has been charged after a large cannabis farm worth approximately £250,000 was discovered during a drugs raid in Poulton-le-Fylde.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 5th Dec 2023, 17:08 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 17:08 GMT
Officers executed a misuse of drugs act warrant at an address on Arundel Drive on Monday (December 4).

A substantial cannabis grow with an estimated value of £250,000 was discovered inside.

Frankie Uku, 25, was arrested at the scene.

A cannabis farm worth approximately £250,000 was discovered during a drugs raid in Poulton (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Uku, of Arundel drive, was charged with production of cannabis, abstracting electricity and three charges of possessing false identity documents on Tuesday afternoon (December 5).

He was remanded in custody to appear before Lancashire Magistrates Court on Wednesday (December 6).