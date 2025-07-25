A 32-year-old man from Poulton has been found guilty of sexual assaults on children.

Alex Hughes, of Longfield Avenue, Poulton, pleaded not guilty but was convicted following trial at Liverpool Crown Court, alongside his co-defendant Daniel Ford, 36, from St Helens.

Hughes was granted bail during the trial, while Ford was remanded in custody.

Following the guilty verdicts, both have been remanded and will be sentenced on September 5, 2025.

The court heard some of the offences occurred a number of years ago when the defendants were under 18 years of age.

Hughes was found guilty of the following charges:

-1 count of ‘assault on a girl under 13 by touching’

-1 count of ‘engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a girl 13-15 (offender under 18)

-2 counts of ‘causing/inciting a girl aged 13-15 to engage in sexual activity’– no penetration (offender under 18)

-1 count of ‘assault on a girl under 13 by penetration with a part of his body/or a thing’

-1 count of ‘engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a girl aged 13-15 (offender under 18).

Hughes was also charged with one count of raping a child, but was not found guilty of this offence at trial.

Daniel Ford, 36, of Recreation Street, St Helens, was found guilty on four counts of ‘offender 18 or over engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a girl aged 13-15’.