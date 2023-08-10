Officers investigating a serious assault in Blackpool have released a CCTV image of a potential witness they want to identify.

A woman suffered “serious head injuries” after she was assaulted in Bank Hey Street at around 1:35am on Saturday, July 22.

Three people were later arrested in relation to the assault.

One person was released without charge and the other two were released on bail while the investigation continued.

Police believe this man may be a "key witness" in their investigation into an assault in Blackpool (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Officers on Thursday (August 10) released a CCTV image of a man believed may be a “key witness” in their investigation.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “It is important to stress that we want to speak with this man as a potential witness, and we do not believe he was in any way involved in the assault.