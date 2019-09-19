Post Office worker ambushed and tied up with cable ties in Clifton robbery

A 47-year-old Post Office worker has been ambushed and tied up with cable ties by robbers in Clifton.



He was targeted by two men in balaclavas as he opened the Post Office in Preston Old Road, Clifton yesterday morning (September 18).

A 47-year-old Post Office worker has been ambushed and tied up by robbers in a raid on Clifton Post Office in Preston Old Road yesterday morning (September 18)

The robbers crept up on the man from behind as he was reaching for his keys to open the shop at 5.30am.

Police said the robbers slammed the man's head against a wall and tied him up with cable ties before demanding access to the shop's safe.

The man did not suffer any serious physical injuries, but police said he has been left shaken by the incident.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "Detectives are investigating a Post Office robbery in Clifton this morning.

"It happened at around 5.30am when a postmaster, 47, was accosted by two men from behind as he was going to open up on Preston Old Road.

"It is believed that the offenders have banged his head against a wall and tied him up with cable ties, making demands to access the post office safe, which they managed to get away with.

"Thankfully the victim didn’t suffer any serious physical injuries but has been treated for shock."

Staff at the Post Office said they were unable to comment due to an ongoing police investigation, but said the shop would remain closed until next week.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police as soon as possible on 101 quoting incident reference 166 of today (September 18).

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.