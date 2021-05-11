Post-mortem examination unable to determine cause of death for Blackpool woman Mandy Love

Mandy Love, in her 50s, was found dead at her Clayton Crescent home in South Shore at 10.16pm last Wednesday.

Following an autopsy, the cause of death has been declared as “unascertained” by a pathologist, police said.

A force spokesman said more test results are being awaited.

A 61-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of murdering Miss Love was released under investigation on Friday after being quizzed.

Police were called to the house after getting a “concern for safety” call.

A neighbour said she saw Miss Love, who had only recently moved in to the bungalow, talking on the phone outside her front door on Wednesday evening shortly before her body was found.

She said: “She was on the phone outside. She went back in the house, and the next thing we knew she was dead.”

