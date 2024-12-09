Police investigate burglary at Kays fish and chip shop in Cleveleys

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 9th Dec 2024, 11:34 BST
A popular fish and chip shop is closed today after it was broken into overnight.

Police were called to the scene at Kays chippie in Rough Lea Road, Cleveleys earlier this morning.

Most Popular
Kays Fish and Chips in Rough Lea Road, Cleveleys was broken into overnightplaceholder image
Kays Fish and Chips in Rough Lea Road, Cleveleys was broken into overnight | Andrew Sparks

Intruders smashed their way through a side-door to the restaurant in the early hours. It is not known whether anything was stolen. No arrests have been made at this stage, say police.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

CSI officers remain in attendance as they examine the scene, and Kays say the chip shop will remain closed today.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

A police spokesperson told the Gazette: “It’s a burglary. Currently under investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lancashire Police on log 0134 of December 9.

Related topics:CleveleysLancashire Police
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice