Police investigate burglary at Kays fish and chip shop in Cleveleys
Police were called to the scene at Kays chippie in Rough Lea Road, Cleveleys earlier this morning.
Intruders smashed their way through a side-door to the restaurant in the early hours. It is not known whether anything was stolen. No arrests have been made at this stage, say police.
CSI officers remain in attendance as they examine the scene, and Kays say the chip shop will remain closed today.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
A police spokesperson told the Gazette: “It’s a burglary. Currently under investigation.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Lancashire Police on log 0134 of December 9.