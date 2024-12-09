A popular fish and chip shop is closed today after it was broken into overnight.

Police were called to the scene at Kays chippie in Rough Lea Road, Cleveleys earlier this morning.

Kays Fish and Chips in Rough Lea Road, Cleveleys was broken into overnight | Andrew Sparks

Intruders smashed their way through a side-door to the restaurant in the early hours. It is not known whether anything was stolen. No arrests have been made at this stage, say police.

CSI officers remain in attendance as they examine the scene, and Kays say the chip shop will remain closed today.

A police spokesperson told the Gazette: “It’s a burglary. Currently under investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lancashire Police on log 0134 of December 9.