Police warning after 'suspicious' man approaches children near Cleveleys primary school
and live on Freeview channel 276
Lancashire Police say an investigation is under way and patrols are being stepped up after a number of incident near Manor Beach Primary School in Cleveleys.
The force said the man was riding a bike and is described as Asian with long dark hair, wearing dark clothes and flip flops.
No children were harmed and the man made off from the scene on each occasion, added police.
A police spokesperson said: “We are aware of reports of a man acting suspiciously in Cleveleys and can confirm an investigation is underway.
“Yesterday we received reports of a man approaching several people, including a woman and children, in the Manor Drive area.
“The man made off from the scene on each occasion, with no one harmed.
“He is described as Asian, with long dark hair, wearing dark clothes and flip flops. He was also riding a bike.
“We understand incidents of this nature can be concerning and want to reassure you an investigation is underway to identify the man involved.
“Targeted reassurance patrols have been increased in the area at key times and you should expect to see extra officers in the area.
“Anyone with information is urged to email [email protected] or call 101. Quote log 818 of 15th May 2024.”