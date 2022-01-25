Police want to speak with this woman after attack on tram in Fleetwood

Police are appealing for information to help identify her in connection with an assault in Fleetwood.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "Close to midnight on September 25, the victim, a woman in her 60s, was on board a tram at the Fleetwood Ferry stop.

"The offender, another woman, had got off the tram before running back on board, punching the victim to the head and knocking her to the ground.

Police want to speak to this woman after an attack on a tram in Fleetwood

"The victim suffered minor injuries and was treated by paramedics.

"Following CCTV enquiries we want to speak to this woman, pictured, in connection with the attack."