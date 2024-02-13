Police want to speak to man in Santa hat after Blackpool town centre assault left teenager with fractured jaw
and live on Freeview channel 276
Blackpool Police have reissued an appeal to the public for their help in locating a man dressed in a Santa hat after a teenager was assaulted in Blackpool town centre and suffered a fractured jaw.
The assault happened on Talbot Road, at around 11:20pm on December 16 A spokesperson for the police said: "We are continuing to appeal for witnesses after an assault in Blackpool.
"We would like to speak to the man in the Santa hat after a teenager was assaulted in Blackpool town centre and suffered a fractured jaw."
If you recognise him, please contact [email protected] or call 101 quoting log 1506 of December 16 2023.