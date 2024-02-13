Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool Police have reissued an appeal to the public for their help in locating a man dressed in a Santa hat after a teenager was assaulted in Blackpool town centre and suffered a fractured jaw.

The assault happened on Talbot Road, at around 11:20pm on December 16 A spokesperson for the police said: "We are continuing to appeal for witnesses after an assault in Blackpool.

"We would like to speak to the man in the Santa hat after a teenager was assaulted in Blackpool town centre and suffered a fractured jaw."

"We have made numerous enquiries to identify the man and are asking again for your help."