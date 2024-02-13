News you can trust since 1873
Police want to speak to man in Santa hat after Blackpool town centre assault left teenager with fractured jaw

Police say they have made numerous enquiries to identify the man in the Santa hat.
By Emma Downey
Published 13th Feb 2024, 10:40 GMT
Blackpool Police have reissued an appeal to the public for their help in locating a man dressed in a Santa hat after a teenager was assaulted in Blackpool town centre and suffered a fractured jaw.

The assault happened on Talbot Road, at around 11:20pm on December 16 A spokesperson for the police said: "We are continuing to appeal for witnesses after an assault in Blackpool.

Police want to speak to this man after a teenager was assaulted in Blackpool town centre and suffered a fractured jaw.Police want to speak to this man after a teenager was assaulted in Blackpool town centre and suffered a fractured jaw.
"We would like to speak to the man in the Santa hat after a teenager was assaulted in Blackpool town centre and suffered a fractured jaw."

"We have made numerous enquiries to identify the man and are asking again for your help."

If you recognise him, please contact [email protected] or call 101 quoting log 1506 of December 16 2023.

