Police want to speak to anyone who worked at the Pontins in St Annes between 1975-1978 for a historical sexual offence case
Fylde Police are appealing to anyone who worked at The Pontins Holiday Resort in Clifton Drive North, St Annes between the years of 1975 and 1978 to get in contact with police.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 2nd May 2023, 19:26 BST- 1 min read
Posting to Facebook on Tuesday May 2, Fylde Police said: “Our detectives want to speak to them in relation to an investigation into a historical sexual offence.
“If you were an employee during this time, please email DC Barker at [email protected] or call 101 quoting log 0663 of the 21st of March 2023.”