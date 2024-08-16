Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Two men arrested in connection with a woman’s death in Blackpool have been bailed.

The pair, aged in their 60s, were taken into custody after a woman in her 20s was found dead inside a decommissioned ambulance in Gorton Street, North Shore at around 9.30am yesterday.

The old ambulance has reportedly been parked on the road, next to a children’s play area and Gorton Street GP practice, for the past couple of weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to the scene and the road was cordoned off while police, including CSI officers, investigated the cause of her death.

There is a large police presence at the scene in Gorton Street, North Shore where the woman’s body was found inside an old ambulance this morning. Credit: @dancefmliveblackpool | @dancefmliveblackpool

Lancashire Police said the woman’s death was ‘unexpected’ but not suspicious.

Both men were arrested on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug and have since been bailed.

“Enquiries are continuing,” added a police spokesman.