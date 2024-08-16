Two men bailed after woman in her 20s found dead inside old ambulance in Blackpool

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 16th Aug 2024, 12:27 BST
Two men arrested in connection with a woman’s death in Blackpool have been bailed.

The pair, aged in their 60s, were taken into custody after a woman in her 20s was found dead inside a decommissioned ambulance in Gorton Street, North Shore at around 9.30am yesterday.

The old ambulance has reportedly been parked on the road, next to a children’s play area and Gorton Street GP practice, for the past couple of weeks.

Emergency services were called to the scene and the road was cordoned off while police, including CSI officers, investigated the cause of her death.

There is a large police presence at the scene in Gorton Street, North Shore where the woman’s body was found inside an old ambulance this morning. Credit: @dancefmliveblackpoolThere is a large police presence at the scene in Gorton Street, North Shore where the woman’s body was found inside an old ambulance this morning. Credit: @dancefmliveblackpool
There is a large police presence at the scene in Gorton Street, North Shore where the woman’s body was found inside an old ambulance this morning. Credit: @dancefmliveblackpool | @dancefmliveblackpool

Lancashire Police said the woman’s death was ‘unexpected’ but not suspicious.

Both men were arrested on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug and have since been bailed.

“Enquiries are continuing,” added a police spokesman.

