Fears of a man armed with a knife sparked a frantic police search in Blackpool yesterday.

Officers and specialist dog units were called to the line near Blackpool North station at 7.54am and a full area search was conducted.

British Transport Police said a thorough search of the area was conducted, but there was no trace of the individual and the incident was later stood down.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to the line near Blackpool North railway station at 7.54am yesterday (February 23) to reports of a trespasser on the rail, possibly in possession of a knife.

“Officers attended alongside specialist dog units and a full area search was conducted however there was no trace of the individual.”