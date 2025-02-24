Police update after reports of man with knife at Blackpool North station
Officers and specialist dog units were called to the line near Blackpool North station at 7.54am and a full area search was conducted.
British Transport Police said a thorough search of the area was conducted, but there was no trace of the individual and the incident was later stood down.
A police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to the line near Blackpool North railway station at 7.54am yesterday (February 23) to reports of a trespasser on the rail, possibly in possession of a knife.
“Officers attended alongside specialist dog units and a full area search was conducted however there was no trace of the individual.”