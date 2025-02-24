Police update after reports of man with knife at Blackpool North station

Fears of a man armed with a knife sparked a frantic police search in Blackpool yesterday.

Officers and specialist dog units were called to the line near Blackpool North station at 7.54am and a full area search was conducted.

British Transport Police said a thorough search of the area was conducted, but there was no trace of the individual and the incident was later stood down.

Officers were called to Blackpool North railway station at 7.54am yesterday on Sunday (February 23) to reports of a trespasser on the rail, possibly in possession of a knife. Officers attended alongside specialist dog units and a full area search was conducted however there was no trace of the individual

A police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to the line near Blackpool North railway station at 7.54am yesterday (February 23) to reports of a trespasser on the rail, possibly in possession of a knife.

“Officers attended alongside specialist dog units and a full area search was conducted however there was no trace of the individual.”

