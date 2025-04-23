Lancashire Police update after "naked man in bra" filmed by couple at Fairhaven Lake in Ansdell
They encountered him at Fairhaven Lake in Ansdell on Sunday evening, where the pensioner was found parked up and without clothes - besides a white bra and a blue top covering his bare lap.
He was confronted by the couple and challenged about his behaviour as they filmed the bizarre incident and later shared the footage on social media.
In the clip, he sits inside his car and sheepishly covers his private parts as they approach him.
“We’ve seen you with a bra on and it’s a bit weird?”, says the young man.
“Not really,” the elderly exhibitionist casually fires back, adding, “...lots of people do it.”
“Lots of people sit in the car with their pants off and a bra on!?,” yells the young woman, before the man drives away.
The incident was reported to Lancashire Police and the force said the man in the video has been identified. No action has been taken at this stage, but the force said the man “will be spoken to in due course”.
In the meantime, police patrols are to be ramped in the area to deter further incidents at the car park, which is reportedly a favoured spot for ‘dogging’ - the practice of watching or engaging in exhibitionist sexual activity in a public place.
Police statement
Fylde Police posted an update on Facebook, saying: “We are aware of a video circulating on social media from Fairhaven Lake and we want to let you know what we have done about it.
“We received a report at around 5.30pm on Monday, of a video circulating online from the area; enquiries into this report are ongoing, the individual in the video has been identified, and will be spoken to in due course.
“We know that this may be concerning to hear about and see on social media, but we want to reassure you that enquiries are ongoing, and patrols have been increased as a precaution.
“If you do have information that could assist those enquiries, we’d ask that you get in touch on 101 quoting log 1024 of April 21.”
The Gazette approached Lancashire Police for a further update today, and a spokesperson for the force said “enquiries are ongoing.” No arrests have been made at this stage.