Police think they know who Blackpool thief 'Ross' is - after he was catapulted to sudden worldwide fame by Friends star David Schwimmer

An alleged Blackpool thief catapulted to worldwide fame has yet to be arrested, police confirmed this morning, but are believed to be on the hunt for a suspect.

The man's picture went viral this week because of his supposed resemblance to Friends star David Schwimmer, with the actor himself filming a spoof video, which has had millions of views.

The suspected thief is accused of going into resort eatery Mr Basrai's World Cuisines in Cookson Street and stealing a coat, wallet, and phone, before going to a nearby shop and using his illicit wares to buy the beer he was pictured with.