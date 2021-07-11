Police take "Rambo-style" knife off 16 year old in Blackpool's South Shore
Police removed this knife from a teenage boy in Blackpool after he was seen with it in the town's South Shore area.
Officers said they received reports that the youth was "flashing the handle" of what was believed to be a knife in the area around Watson Road Park.
The incident occurred at around 5pm yesterday (Saturday July 10), when officers attended the scene.
A police spokesman said: "On arrival of the officers, a male matching the description, was seen running from the park.
"A 16 year old male was located nearby and arrested after a Rambo style knife was located.
"This is a timely reminder for parents or guardians to know where their children are and to educate them on the dangers of carrying a knife."