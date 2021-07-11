Police take "Rambo-style" knife off 16 year old in Blackpool's South Shore

The knife removed from 16 year old in by police in Blackpool

Officers said they received reports that the youth was "flashing the handle" of what was believed to be a knife in the area around Watson Road Park.

The incident occurred at around 5pm yesterday (Saturday July 10), when officers attended the scene.

A police spokesman said: "On arrival of the officers, a male matching the description, was seen running from the park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"A 16 year old male was located nearby and arrested after a Rambo style knife was located.