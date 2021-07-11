Police take "Rambo-style" knife off 16 year old in Blackpool's South Shore

Police removed this knife from a teenage boy in Blackpool after he was seen with it in the town's South Shore area.

By Richard Hunt
Sunday, 11th July 2021, 9:24 am
Updated Sunday, 11th July 2021, 9:26 am
Officers said they received reports that the youth was "flashing the handle" of what was believed to be a knife in the area around Watson Road Park.

The incident occurred at around 5pm yesterday (Saturday July 10), when officers attended the scene.

A police spokesman said: "On arrival of the officers, a male matching the description, was seen running from the park.

"A 16 year old male was located nearby and arrested after a Rambo style knife was located.

"This is a timely reminder for parents or guardians to know where their children are and to educate them on the dangers of carrying a knife."