Police swoop on Blackpool home following 2 hour stand-off with 'armed' man'

Armed police swooped on the home in Raikes Parade at 11.50pm after a man suspected of assaulting a neighbor refused to leave his home and warned police that he was armed with a shotgun.

But the man failed to cooperate and the situation escalated when he told police he was armed.

The investigating officers then requested support from their Tact Ops colleagues whose armed patrols rushed to the scene.

Efforts were made to get the man to surrender, but after a two-hour stand-off, police gained entry and the man was arrested and taken into custody.

Officers searched the home but no firearm was found. The man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and affray.

A police spokesman said: "We were called around 11.50pm yesterday (Tuesday, August 10) to an address in Raikes Parade, Blackpool.

"Officers attended the scene with a man reporting he had been assaulted suffering an arm injury.

"Following enquiries police attended a neighbouring address to speak to a man in connection with the offence.

"The man refused to leave the property and told officers he had a firearm.

"Armed police attended and a short time later a 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and affray. No firearm was recovered."

