Police share first picture of Blackpool mum stabbed to death by violent boyfriend

Ms Ambler, 49, was stabbed 70 times by Donald Payne, 64, at their Dinmore Avenue home in Grange Park on March 29 2021.

Payne then called 999 and said: "I've been arguing with her. I don't want to be with her. She's been getting on my nerves."

Simone Ambler

He pleaded guilty to manslaughter, and was sentenced to 18 years in prison at Preston Crown Court today. He must serve at least 12 years before he is considered for release.

Detective chief inspector Jane Webb, of Lancashire Police’s force major investigation team, said: “This is a truly tragic case where the victim, Simone Ambler, lost her life after a violent assault from Donald Payne.

“Payne admitted lashing out following an argument, with Miss Ambler suffering fatal wounds.

“Payne was initially charged with her murder, but following consultation with the CPS, a guilty plea of manslaughter – diminished responsibility, was accepted by the court.

Police at the scene of the crime on Dinmore Avenue, Blackpool

“My thoughts remain with Miss Ambler’s family, who have been left devastated by her passing. I hope today’s sentencing gives them some closure and allows them, in some way, to move forward.