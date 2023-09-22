News you can trust since 1873
UPDATED: Detectives investigating two deaths close to Gynn Square
Police seize £700 of laughing gas from Ford after driver was seen inhaling a balloon

Police in Lancashire have seized thousands of cannisters of party gas nitrous oxide being transported in a car.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 10:20 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 11:20 BST
The stop came after the driver and occupant of a Ford were spotted by patrol HT44 inhaling balloons.

A spokesman said the driver “attempted to give HT44 the slip but was quickly stopped”.

The driver was reported for numerous offences and £700 of Nitrous Oxide was seized from the car.

The boxes of nitrous oxideThe boxes of nitrous oxide
The boxes of nitrous oxide

What is nitrous oxide?

Nitrous Oxide also known as laughing gas or NOS and is a colourless gas sold in canisters, usually inhaled using a balloon.

It can make you feel relaxed, giggly, dizzy, anxious and paranoid.

Too much nitrous oxide can make you faint, lose consciousness, or suffocate.

Hide Ad

The UK government has confirmed that the substance will be categorised as a Class C drug by the end of 2023. What does that mean, exactly? Well, it'll mean that unlawful possession of nitrous oxide will be punishable by up to two years in prison or a substantial fine.