Police in Lancashire have seized thousands of cannisters of party gas nitrous oxide being transported in a car.

The stop came after the driver and occupant of a Ford were spotted by patrol HT44 inhaling balloons.

A spokesman said the driver “attempted to give HT44 the slip but was quickly stopped”.

The driver was reported for numerous offences and £700 of Nitrous Oxide was seized from the car.

The boxes of nitrous oxide

What is nitrous oxide?

Nitrous Oxide also known as laughing gas or NOS and is a colourless gas sold in canisters, usually inhaled using a balloon.

It can make you feel relaxed, giggly, dizzy, anxious and paranoid.

Too much nitrous oxide can make you faint, lose consciousness, or suffocate.

