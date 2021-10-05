Police seize £1,300 and make 27 stops checks in Fleetwood as patrols stepped up

Police in Fleetwood have carried out 27 stop checks and seized £1,300 in cash from an individual which is suspected of being the proceeds of crime, as patrols are stepped up.

By Richard Hunt
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 7:04 pm
Updated Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 7:06 pm
Police have stepped up patrols in Fleetwood

The extra patrols follow the authorisation of a Section 60 order, put in place in Fleetwood yesterday evening and today, following several incidents of anti-social behaviour in the town.

Police said: "This follows several incidents of anti-social behaviour and disorder involving weapons – behaviour which we will not tolerate, nor accept.

"We want residents to feel reassured and not duly concerned by the increased police presence.

"We believe the incidents are targeted and there is not thought to be a threat to the wider public.

"If you have any concerns, please don’t hesitate to speak to one of our officers."