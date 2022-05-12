Police took the vehicle as part of a designated patrol last night (Wednesday May 11), targeting anti-social behaviour on the estate.

A police spokesman said: “We received several reports both last night and over the past week of motorbikes driving in an anti-social manner around the area causing a danger for other road users and pedestrians.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The motorbike seized on Grange Park estate by police

“We have been able to seize this particular bike under Section 59 of the Police Reform Act.

“Anyone who witnesses further incidents of reckless riders or someone using the roads and public areas for criminality can get in touch with us on 101 or via our online reporting system.

"In case of an emergency please ring 999.