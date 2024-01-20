An imitation handgun was seized by police after a drugs raid at a property in Blackpool – along with drugs and £8,000 in cash.

The haul was discovered after a warrant under S23 of the misuse of drugs act was executed on Friday January 19 at an address on the resort’s Butler street by the neighbourhood policing team.

As a result of the warrant, three people were arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs with the intent to supply and possession of an imitation firearm and ammunition.

Three people were arrested after a drugs warrant on Butler Street, Blackpool

During the search a large quantity of drugs believed to be worth several thousand pounds in street value were seized, along with approximately £8,000 in cash.

The imitation handgun was found hidden at the address along with imitation ammunition.

Police said on social media: “Operations like this help remove drugs and weapons from the street.

"What people often do not see is the hidden side of drug dealing which will often involve the exploitation of vulnerable individuals, usually children.

"The harm these criminals have on local communities can often be drastic. Drug dealing can often attract other crimes such as thefts, assaults and anti-social behaviour in our communities.

“This warrant was successful due to the information provided by the public, and with your continued help we will continue to target these individuals and bring them before the courts.”