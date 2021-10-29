Police seize and destroy 230 plants in Blackpool cannabis farm raid

Officers raided the building in Dickson Road yesterday (Thursday, October 28) after a tip-off from concerned members of the community.

No arrests have been made at this stage, but Lancashire Police say an investigation is ongoing to find those responsible for the illegal drugs farm.

The raid was attended by Electricity North West whose engineers were shocked to find the electrics overloaded with banks of high-power transformers.

Lancashire Police said around 230 plants have been removed from the business premises in Dickson Road, Blackpool and will be destroyed

Blackpool Council also visited the building and declared it unsafe, with its building control officers issuing a prohibition notice on the premises.

Adding to the danger of overloaded electrics, the cannabis growers had deactivated the fire alarms to avoid them going off and attracting attention to their illegal operation.

After electricity engineers made the building safe, Blackpool Neighbourhood Taskforce and their colleagues on the Blackpool North Neighbourhood Team began dismantling the grow.

A police spokesman said: "Yesterday (October 28), Blackpool Neighbourhood Taskforce, alongside Blackpool North Neighbourhood Team, Blackpool Council and Electricity North West have executed a drugs warrant on Dickson Road, Blackpool.

"As a result of this, around 230 cannabis plants have been removed and the premises put under a prohibition by the council.

"This information has come directly from community concerns and has enabled a warrant to be obtained from the courts and executed.

"Whilst no arrests have been made, there is an investigation ongoing to identify the individuals involved.

"This is not just about removing cannabis from the streets. These premises are some of the most dangerous and cause significant fire risks for everyone around it.

"As you can see in the photos, the large banks of transformers and plug sockets can overload the system and cause fires. In conjunction, the fire alarm has been disabled.

"This was a business premises and is attached to other buildings so a fire can be devastating for the local residents if a fire breaks out."

