Police seek Renault driver after "cowardly and vicious" street robbery in Blackpool

Detectives are appealing for information to help identify the driver of a Renault Clio car following a serious street robbery in Blackpool.



Police were called at around 5.50pm on October 25 after an 18-year-old man was attacked at the junction of Levens Grove and Grasmere Road.

Following CCTV enquiries, detectives are keen to trace the driver of this dark-coloured Renault Clio, who is believed to have witnessed the offence. Pic: Lancashire Police

Between 5.40pm and 5.50pm the victim had been walking to a friend’s house when he was approached from behind and assaulted by a man.

The victim had his Samsung mobile phone stolen during the attack and suffered serious facial injuries, including cuts to his nose and eye, as well as two chipped teeth.

He was later taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital for treatment.

Following CCTV enquiries, detectives said they are keen to trace the driver of a Renault Clio, who is believed to have witnessed the offence.

The car is believed to be a black, or very dark-coloured, newer-body shape Clio.

READ MORE: Heartbroken family pay tribute to Fleetwood man 'Irish Ray' who died after alleged attack

Det Ch Insp Lee Wilson, of Blackpool CID, said: "This was a vicious and callous robbery which I believe was purely motivated by greed.

"It is important that we bring those responsible to justice for the victim of this cowardly and unprovoked attack.

"I am appealing to the driver of the vehicle to contact us at Blackpool CID. I am certain they will hold information crucial to our enquiries into this crime.

"They were seen on CCTV to pass the scene and then turned their car around and stopped to check on the welfare of the victim.

"I must stress the driver is not wanted for any offence and will be treated purely as a witness.

"If this was you, or you know the driver involved, please come forward and help us bring those responsible to book."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 1112 of October 25.