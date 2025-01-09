Lancashire Police search for missing teenager with links to Blackpool
Lancashire Police are asking the public to report any sightings of a boy named Peter, who was reported missing on Monday afternoon.
Peter is from Nottingham but has links to Blackpool, said the force.
He is described as around 6ft tall, with a medium build and dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a grey and black jacket with a navy blue hooded jacket underneath.
A police spokesperson said: “Have you seen missing Peter?
“We are concerned for his safety and urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen him.
“Peter was reported missing from the Nottingham City Centre area having last been seen on Monday, January 6 at 12.15pm.
“Peter is described as approximately 6ft tall, medium build with dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a grey and black jacket with a navy blue hooded jacket underneath, as shown in the two images provided.
“If you have seen Peter or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 413 of January 6, 2025”