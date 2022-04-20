Thomas Prescott – who has links to the Preston area – was last seen leaving home around 10.30pm and officers say they are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

He is described as 6'4'' tall with a medium build and mousey blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a grey/green Nike tracksuit and black Nike trainers.

A police spokesman said: “We are very concerned for Thomas' welfare and are appealing for your help to find him.

Thomas Prescott, 14, from the Wesham area

"He was last seen leaving home around 10.30pm on Tuesday.

“If you have seen Thomas or have any information, please call us on 101 quoting log reference LC-20220412-1520.