Missing woman is wanted by Lancashire Police after failing to answer bail
Missing woman is wanted by Lancashire Police after failing to answer bail.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police are hunting for 49 year old Jayne Moore, who has links to Blackpool.
She is wanted for failing to answer bail in relation to an investigation into possession of drugs.
Moore is described as 5ft 3in tall, of a slim build with long straight hair. She has a number of distinctive tattoos: one being a love heart on her arm with the names Jayne and Paul, and another being a tattoo of a woman’s name on her right shoulder, and a red devil on her back.
Anyone with information should call 101.