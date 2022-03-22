Police search for missing Preston man last seen in Blackpool
A search is under way for a missing Preston man who was last seen in Blackpool.
Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for Kevin Long, 57, who has been reported missing from his home in Preston.
He was last seen in the Blackpool area at around 11am on Sunday (March 20).
Kevin is described as 6ft 1in with a shaved head and a broad build. He was last seen wearing a white England rugby shirt, dark blue jeans, blue trainers with a white sole and a black puffer jacket with a mustard patch at the top.
A police spokesman said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Kevin’s welfare and are appealing for your help to find him.
"If you have seen Kevin or have any information on his whereabouts, please call Lancashire Police on 101 quoting 698 of March 21. Please share this post and thanks for your help.”