Police search for missing Carlisle boy Peter Thompson, 15, who has links to Blackpool
A 15-year-old boy who went missing in Carlisle might have travelled to Blackpool, say police.
Peter Thompson has been missing for a week after disappearing from home on Sunday, September 18.
A week after his disappearance, officers have renewed their appeal to find him and say Peter might now be in the Blackpool area.
He also has links to west Cumbria.
Peter is described as 5ft 2ins tall with a stocky build and short, brown hair.
He was last seen wearing a blue Under Armour top, grey joggers and black Nike trainers with an orange tick.
If anyone sees Peter or knows where he is, they are asked to contact police on 101.
If Peter sees this appeal himself, he is asked to contact officers on the same number.