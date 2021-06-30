Police search for missing Blackpool woman with pink hair and tattoos
Concern is growing for a Blackpool woman who went missing at the weekend.
Danielle Catton, 27, was last seen at Revoe Park at around 10.30am on Saturday (June 26), say police, who are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.
She is described as white, 5ft 4in tall, with shoulder length pink hair and tattoos on her arms of roses and a wolf.
She was wearing a red cropped hoodie with blue jogging bottoms and white adidas trainers with silver stripes at the time of her disappearance.
Danielle has links to Blackpool, Fleetwood, Lancaster and Morecambe.
Anyone with information is urged to call 101 quoting log 0650 of June 27. In an emergency call 999.
