Police search for Blackpool man after robbery in the town

Blackpool Police are searching for a man in his 20s following a robbery in the town.

Police are trying to trace 26-year-old Jack Slaven, pictured, following a robbery in Talbot Road on Thursday (May 9).

Jack Slaven, aged 26

He was last seen at 9.30am today (Saturday, May 11) in Talbot Road and police believe he could be around the town centre.

Officers are also concerned about Jack’s welfare, with a spokesman adding: "We are urging him to come forward and contact us."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

On Thursday a 77-year-old woman was waiting for a taxi in Talbot Road when she was approached by a man who grabbed her handbag.

She fell to the ground before the offender made off with her bag.

Whether this is the same incident remains unclear. Lancashire Police have been approached for clarity on the situation.