Police rush to Central Lancaster High School at Crag Lane after bomb threat
Lancaster Police confirmed they had received reports of a bomb threat at Central Lancaster High School, Crag Lane, on Tuesday, January 28.
Thankfully, following a thorough search, it was deemed a hoax.
A spokesperson for Lancaster Police said: As you might be aware we have been investigating hoax bomb threats made to a school in Lancaster.
“Other such threats to the school have been reported to us since then.
“Enquiries into one of those later communication threats led to the arrest of a 14-year-old boy in Lancaster on 30th January on suspicion of communicating false information.”
He has since been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.
An investigation into the other threats is ongoing.