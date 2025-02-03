Police rush to Central Lancaster High School at Crag Lane after bomb threat

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 3rd Feb 2025, 10:34 BST
Updated 3rd Feb 2025, 10:56 BST
A 14-year-old boy in Lancaster has been arrested on suspicion of making communication threats following bomb hoax threats to a Lancaster school.

Lancaster Police confirmed they had received reports of a bomb threat at Central Lancaster High School, Crag Lane, on Tuesday, January 28.

Most Popular

Thankfully, following a thorough search, it was deemed a hoax.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

An investigation into the other threats is ongoing.placeholder image
An investigation into the other threats is ongoing. | Joshua Brandwood

join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

A spokesperson for Lancaster Police said: As you might be aware we have been investigating hoax bomb threats made to a school in Lancaster.

“Other such threats to the school have been reported to us since then.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Enquiries into one of those later communication threats led to the arrest of a 14-year-old boy in Lancaster on 30th January on suspicion of communicating false information.”

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

He has since been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.

An investigation into the other threats is ongoing.

Related topics:LancashireLancaster
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice