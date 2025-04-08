Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have dismissed ‘fake news reports’ about a ‘stabbing’ in Blackpool.

Rumours were spread online after a man was found bleeding heavily in Bonny Street shortly after 6.30am yesterday.

It was reported he had been stabbed in the leg, but Lancashire Police have dismissed these claims and say “this is not true”, with the force clarifying what happened.

The facts

Officers attended with paramedics and confirmed the man was bleeding heavily from his leg. But it was established that his injury was due to a ‘medical condition’, not the result of an assault.

He was treated at the scene but declined to go to hospital.

Police dismiss ‘social media speculation’

A police spokesperson said: “We know there is some speculation on social media that a man had been stabbed in Blackpool earlier today and we just wanted to reassure you that this is not true.

“We can confirm that we were called to Bonny Street just after 6.30pm following reports that a man had been seen with an injury to his leg which was bleeding quite heavily.

“Our officers quickly attended the scene with paramedics and located the injured man nearby. After examining the injury and speaking to the man, it transpires his injury is as a result of a medical condition.

“He was treated at the scene but declined to go to hospital.

“We know that people may have been concerned by these online reports, and we just wanted to allay any fears you might have had.”