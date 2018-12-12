Police release video of baby playing with stack of drug money

Have your say

A video of a baby boy playing with a stack of drug money has been released by police.



The baby is the son of Hoai Nguyen, a Vietnamese woman jailed yesterday for her part in a Lancashire-wide cannabis farm operation.

Hoai Nguyen's baby boy playing with money believed to have been laundered.

The 18-year-old, who lived in Fallowfield, Manchester, was jailed for 18 months after pleading guilty to two counts of money laundering.

The Vietnamese gang made hundreds of thousands of pounds using rented homes in Lancashire for their sophisticated cannabis farm operation.

Hoai Nguyen, one of 16 convicted gang members, played a major role alongside gang leader Jack Nguyen, as they posed as a young couple with a newborn child.

Hoai Nguyen, 18, of Wellington Road, Manchester. Pleaded guilty to two counts of money laundering. Jailed for one year and six months.

The two gang members would prey on landlords by using false identities and fraudulent documents. They would pretend to be desperately in need of a place to live and used Nguyen's baby to take advantage of people's goodwill.

A total of sixteen members of the gang were jailed at Preston Crown Court on Tuesday December 11.