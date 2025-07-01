Police release mugshot of man with links to Preston and Blackpool they want to speak to

Police are appealing for the public’s help in locating a man is wanted in connection with an investigation into conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Matthew Chambers, 30, who has links to Preston and Blackpool, is described as 5ft 10in tall and of stocky build.

Have you seen Matthew Chambers? | Preston Police

A spokesperson for Preston Police said: “Matthew Chambers, 30, is wanted in connection with our investigation into conspiracy to supply class A drugs.”

For any sightings of Chambers, or if you have any information that could help assist police, please call 101 or email [email protected].

