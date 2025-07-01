Police release mugshot of man with links to Preston and Blackpool they want to speak to
Police are appealing for the public’s help in locating a man is wanted in connection with an investigation into conspiracy to supply class A drugs.
Matthew Chambers, 30, who has links to Preston and Blackpool, is described as 5ft 10in tall and of stocky build.
For any sightings of Chambers, or if you have any information that could help assist police, please call 101 or email [email protected].