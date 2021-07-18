Police release images of 10 men sought in connection with Euro 2020 disorder

The Metropolitan Police issued an appeal for help identifying “those who we think have questions to answer”.

London’s hosting of the match last Sunday saw ugly scenes, which included some ticketless fans storming Wembley stadium in an attempt to watch the game between England and Italy.

The Metropolitan said in a statement that after the match “officers began the painstaking process of reviewing hundreds of hours of CCTV and body-worn video content from Wembley Stadium and other key locations”.

It added: “The meticulous investigation will continue to identify further people of interest or indeed other offences which may have occurred.”

Anyone who can identify the people in the released images is urged to contact police.

Detective Sergeant Matt Simpson, from the Met's Public Order Crime Team, said: "Following the scenes of disorder both at Wembley Stadium and in central London, we made a commitment that those responsible would face consequences.

"Today's action is being taken to help identify those who we think have questions to answer."

"This investigation is in its very early stages and I am in no doubt that further appeals and arrests will follow."

"If you know who they are, we urge you to get in touch as soon as possible."