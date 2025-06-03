Police release CCTV image of man they want to speak to in relation to Central Drive Costcutter assault
Police received a report of an assault inside Costcutter on the corner of Central Drive and Hornby Road at around 7.30pm on Saturday, March 22.
It was reported that a man assaulted another man inside the shop, leaving him with head injuries, and then stole his phone.
A spokesperson for Blackpool Police said: “Do you recognise this man?
“We'd like to speak to him in connection with our investigation into an assault.
“We appreciate this happened some time ago, and whilst we have been making enquiries since that date, we are now asking for your help.”
If you recognise this man, witnessed this incident, or have any footage or information that could assist us with our enquiries, please call 101 quoting log 1362 of 22nd March.