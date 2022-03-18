Safety fencing, diversions and police officers will be stationed throughout the town centre for the duration of the two-day Conservative Party Conference at the new Winter Gardens complex.

“Please don’t be alarmed by this, they are there to keep everyone safe and ensure the event runs smoothly,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Supt Mark Morley, of Lancashire Police, added they were “working closely with Blackpool Council and a range of other organisations to deliver a safe and secure event”.

Here’s a look at what’s happening in the town centre.

1. Police preparations in Blackpool Town Centre for the Conservative Party Conference at the Winter Gardens Police preparations in Blackpool Town Centre for the Conservative Party Conference at the Winter Gardens Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

2. Police preparations in Blackpool Town Centre for the Conservative Party Conference at the Winter Gardens Police preparations in Blackpool Town Centre for the Conservative Party Conference at the Winter Gardens Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

3. Police preparations in Blackpool Town Centre for the Conservative Party Conference at the Winter Gardens Police preparations in Blackpool Town Centre for the Conservative Party Conference at the Winter Gardens Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

4. Police preparations in Blackpool Town Centre for the Conservative Party Conference at the Winter Gardens Police preparations in Blackpool Town Centre for the Conservative Party Conference at the Winter Gardens Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales