Blackpool cannabis farm worth £330,000 raided by police in Hill Street, South Shore
A cannabis farm has been raided by police in Blackpool.
Officers were called to the address after reports of a ‘disturbance’ on Wednesday night and discovered between 300 and 400 plants inside.
The grow is thought to be worth in the region of £336,000. Every cannabis plan is valued at around £840 on the black market.
No arrests were made but Lancashire Police said an investigation is ongoing.
A spokesperson for the force said: “On Wednesday night, a cannabis farm was discovered on Hill Street, Blackpool.
“Officers were called to an address after reports of a disturbance and located the cannabis farm, which held between 300 to 400 plants.
“Evidence was also found that the electricity meter had been by-passed, causing significant disruption throughout the premise.
“Electricity North West attended the address to ensure the area was safe.
“The grow was dismantled, and an investigation is ongoing.”