Lancashire police force is made up of 3,000 Police Officers and 2,500 Police Staff – of which 290 are PCSOs and 460 Special Constabulary Officers, Police Cadets and Community Volunteers.

Considering the population of Blackpool and the Fylde Coast is more than 220,000 – not to mention the rest of Lancashire – are there enough police on the streets?

We wanted to know your thoughts, so we asked you the question on the Blackpool Gazette Facebook page

Are there enough police on the streets in Blackpool and the Fylde Coast?

Here’s what you said ...

Dee Dee Hutchinson

I can't remember that last time I saw a beat Bobbie (as we used to call them).

Mark Tomlinson

You are lucky to see a PCSO these days let alone an actual police officer.

Clare Worsley

I don’t want more police on the streets if the vetting is so poor, we need police on the streets that want to be there and want to look after the people on the streets. I also think it’s the council’s responsibility to make our streets safer, there are too many opportunities for unchecked dangers to be lurking, Blackpool is squalid in parts and needs sorting out. There are lots of agencies that need to come together to sort this problem out.

Shellie Gilby

There aren't enough police full stop.

Scott Rowlands

Too many traffic police, not enough on the beat police.

Chris Webb

As the Former Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner for Lancashire I know we still have hundreds fewer officers than we did in 2010.

Yet places like Surrey have more than they did in 2010 with less crime than Blackpool and other areas in Lancashire. How is that fair or right?

That’s why I'm campaigning for 300 new officers for our town to tackle the growing crime levels we have plaguing local residents.

Carol Platt

What I would like to know is why we need 2,3 and sometimes 4 vehicles to turn up for one job, This happens quite frequently near where I live. I presume each vehicle has 2 officers in so reckon up for yourselves.

Andy Cleaver

I just find it totally bonkers that we no longer have a 24/7 police desk in the town centre but instead put the station 4 miles away - which bright spark came up with that idea?

Kim Cox-Wilson

Probably not unless you happen to be at the hospital then there are a few, oh and match days. Otherwise no.

Danny Costello

The town needs millions in investment for addiction treatment centres and homeless provision. Look at the root causes of crime.

Katie Bridge

Don’t think there is enough anywhere to be honest … cuts, cuts and more cuts and I’d say lack of people wanting to be in such a thankless job!