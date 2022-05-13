Police on M6 seize £100k in cash from car full of weapons

Police Seized £100,000 cash and a selection of pick axe handles, baseball bats and mobile phones when their BMW cars were halted at Forton near Lancaster on May 11.

The trio appeared before Blackpool Magistrates today.

Blackpool Magistrates Court

They were remanded in custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on June 15.

They are Leonard Cuka, 30, of Knowle Road, Birmingham, who is charged with possessing offensive weapons and possessing criminal property – the cash.