Another two men have been charged and a teenager arrested after rioting in Blackpool.

Lancashire Police have named the pair who are the latest to be prosecuted after violence broke out amid anti-immigration protests in the resort earlier this month.

The scenes in Blackpool at the weekend | @farishphotos | @farishphotos

Daniel Stewart, 28, of Ashton Road, Blackpool, has been charged with violent disorder and assault by beating.

He was remanded to appear before Preston Magistrates Court today (13th August).

Andrew Hook, 32, of Coronation Street, Blackpool, has been charged with violent disorder. He’s been remanded to appear at Preston Magistrates Court today.

A 17-year-old boy was also arrested yesterday on suspicion of violent disorder and remains in custody.

Det. Ch. Supt Pauline Stables of Lancashire Police, said: “We are continuing to make arrests and charge people following the disorder seen in some parts of our county.

“This investigation is an ongoing one and more arrests will be made.

“We won’t tolerate disorder in Lancashire, and we are determined to bring to justice those who involve themselves in it.

“To those members of our communities who have been affected by the disorder, we thank you for your co-operation and understanding.

“Public safety is our main priority, and we will continue to police in a way that puts you at the heart of everything we do.”