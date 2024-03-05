Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A police manhunt continues today for 19-year-old Mickey Blundell who is suspected of throwing ammonia in a woman's face.

The victim, aged in her 30s, was targeted at a home in Whinfield Road, Fleetwood at around 1.30pm on Sunday when she was attacked with the chemical substance.

She was taken to hospital but was thankfully not seriously injured and has since been discharged.

Her assailant fled the scene and Lancashire Police are now searching for the suspect - 19-year-old Mickey Blundell, whose last known address is Radcliffe Road, Fleetwood.

Officers are patrolling Fleetwood today and are carrying out stop searches on males who appear aged between 18 and 30, while detectives are appealing for the public’s help to find him.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log 0646 of March 3. Immediate sightings should be reported to 999.

"Do not approach him, but call 999 immediately"

Det Insp Kirsty Wyatt, of West CID, said: “It is only a matter of luck that this victim did not receive more significant injuries and we are treating this extremely seriously.

“We are carrying out our own enquiries to trace the suspect, but we would also like to appeal for the public’s help to find him.

"If anyone sees Blundell or knows where he may be I would ask them not to approach him but to contact police as a matter of urgency.”

What is ammonia and why is it dangerous?

Ammonia is a colorless, reactive gas with a sharp suffocating odor (similar to urine).

It dissolves easily in water to form ammonium hydroxide solution which can cause irritation and burns to the skin, mouth, throat, lungs, and eyes.

Public Health England warns that strong ammonia solutions can also cause serious burns if splashed on the skin. Splashes in the eye can cause damage which may be irreversible in some cases and can lead to loss of sight.