45 people have been arrested and almost £160,000 has been seized from across Lancashire, as part of a major national operation to crackdown on County Lines offenders.

Last week, officers from Lancashire’s Police’s East, South and West divisions took part in a range of targeted activity for County Lines Intensification Week.

Weapons and suspected Class A and Class B drugs were also recovered during the week and officers and staff took part in several protection and prevention activities.

These included educational school and youth group visits to young people and inputs with parents who were encouraged to make themselves aware of the signs of exploitation.

County Lines is the transportation of illegal drugs from one area to another, usually by children or vulnerable adults who are coerced into it by criminal gangs, often having a devastating impact on those involved and the local communities.

During the week, Lancashire Police seized a quantity of drugs, including cocaine, cannabis, ketamine and LSD as well as cash totalling over £159,772 seized

There were also 29 phones seized as well as 26 weapons including a machete, samurai sword and a stun gun seized

Andrew Snowden, Police and Crime Commissioner for Lancashire said: "Tackling county lines and cross border criminals is a key part of my Fighting Crime Plan, with Op Warrior dismantling organised crime gangs that often operate across county borders.

"Since launching Op Warrior, the number of raids, arrests and drug seizures speak for themselves.

“We have been stepping up the pressure on those who destroy lives and damage communities, and we won't stop making Lancashire a hostile place for offenders, wherever they are from.

"I want to thank Lancashire residents for their continued support, and I hope that seeing these results encourages them to continue to report suspicious activity, either directly to the police or anonymously to Crimestoppers."

During the week, officers, along with the Lancashire Police Cadets, distributed leaflets encouraging members of the public to be aware of the signs of exploitation.

Some of these signs include children frequently going missing and then returning home, having more clothes, mobile phones, or cash than usual, receiving excessive text messages or phone calls and disengagement from school.