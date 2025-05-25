Police make drug-driving arrest following a traffic stop in Garstang

A driver has been arrested after they tested positive for a Class-A substance.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers from Lancashire Police’s Specialist Operations Unit have arrested a driver on suspicion of drug-driving following a traffic stop in the Garstang area.

Police have reported that the stop was made due to the vehicle displaying no insurance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When they stopped the car, officers requested a drug swipe from the driver, which returned a positive result for cocaine.

Lancashire Police's Specialist Operations Unit have arrested a driver after drugs wipe returned a positive result for cocaine. | Lancashire Police

Along with making the arrest, the vehicle was also seized by Lancashire Police.

A spokesperson said: “Specialist Operations Officers from the Roads Policing Unit had cause to stop a vehicle in the Garstang area as it was displaying no insurance.

“On stopping the vehicle a drugs wipe was requested from the driver. A positive result returned for cocaine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The driver was arrested and vehicle subsequently seized for no insurance.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.