Police make drug-driving arrest following a traffic stop in Garstang
Officers from Lancashire Police’s Specialist Operations Unit have arrested a driver on suspicion of drug-driving following a traffic stop in the Garstang area.
When they stopped the car, officers requested a drug swipe from the driver, which returned a positive result for cocaine.
Along with making the arrest, the vehicle was also seized by Lancashire Police.
A spokesperson said: “Specialist Operations Officers from the Roads Policing Unit had cause to stop a vehicle in the Garstang area as it was displaying no insurance.
“On stopping the vehicle a drugs wipe was requested from the driver. A positive result returned for cocaine.
“The driver was arrested and vehicle subsequently seized for no insurance.”
