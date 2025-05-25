Police make drug-driving arrest following a traffic stop in Garstang

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 25th May 2025, 11:31 BST

A driver has been arrested after they tested positive for a Class-A substance.

Officers from Lancashire Police’s Specialist Operations Unit have arrested a driver on suspicion of drug-driving following a traffic stop in the Garstang area.

Police have reported that the stop was made due to the vehicle displaying no insurance.

When they stopped the car, officers requested a drug swipe from the driver, which returned a positive result for cocaine.

Lancashire Police's Specialist Operations Unit have arrested a driver after drugs wipe returned a positive result for cocaine. | Lancashire Police

Along with making the arrest, the vehicle was also seized by Lancashire Police.

A spokesperson said: “Specialist Operations Officers from the Roads Policing Unit had cause to stop a vehicle in the Garstang area as it was displaying no insurance.

“On stopping the vehicle a drugs wipe was requested from the driver. A positive result returned for cocaine.

“The driver was arrested and vehicle subsequently seized for no insurance.”

