Lancashire cockfighting ring uncovered after police and RSPCA raid Lytham St Annes stables
Two Blackpool men, aged 30 and 72, were arrested at the scene in West Moss Lane, Higher Ballam on Monday (May 12).
A total of 27 cockerels were seized by the RSPCA, with some in need of urgent medical attention after suffering suspected fighting injuries.
Lancashire Police said the two men are suspected of offences under the animal welfare act. The pair were released on bail while a joint investigation by the Fylde Rural Task Force and the RSCPA continues.
Cockfighting has been banned in England and Wales since 1835. The blood sport involves two roosters specifically bred for aggression which are placed beak to beak in a small ring and encouraged to fight to the death.
A police spokesperson said: “On Monday, the Fylde Rural Task Force supported the RSPCA at a stables in the Lytham area following concerns about animal welfare and alleged cockfighting.
“On arrival, we discovered signs of organised cockfighting — including several makeshift pits.
“Due to the unusual nature of the incident, assistance was sought from a specialist exotic bird vet who is a dedicated cock handler, ensuring the welfare of the birds were prioritised.
“In total 27 cockerels were seized from the property some of which needed medical attention.
“Two males were arrested at the location and have since been released under investigation for suspected offences under the animal welfare act.
“Enquiries remain ongoing in partnership with the RSPCA. Cockfighting is not only illegal but deeply cruel.”