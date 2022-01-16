Police looking for missing Blackpool man release details of vehicle to look for

Officers searching for a missing man from Blackpool have released details of a vehicle he is likely to be driving and are asking for the public to be on the lookout for it.

Craig Daffern, 35, was last seen in the Paddock Close, near Whitehills Business Park, at 2.30pm on Friday (January 14) and police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Officers believe Craig, who has has links to Beacon Fell in Goosnargh, Broughton, Clifton, Freckleton, Kirkham and Woodplumpton, may be in a red Mazda 6 estate (similar to the one pictured), with the registration plate FJ63 HVN.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool police announced a search appeal for Craig yesterday.

Craig is described as being white, of a stocky build with dark hair, and he has a tattoo of a rose on his hand and an owl on his arm.

Inspector Helen Bevan, of West Division, said: “We remain extremely concerned for the welfare of Craig and are continuing to ask for the public’s help in finding him.

“Our enquiries are very much ongoing to find him and as part of our investigation we are asking the public to be on the lookout for Craig’s Mazda 6 estate, which maybe parked up in a rural location.

“I would also ask anybody with information on Craig’s whereabouts – or Craig himself if he sees this appeal – to contact the police as soon as possible.”

Missing Blackpool man, Criag Daffern, is likely to be in a red Mazda 6 estate.