The incident took place at around 7pm on Saturday (March 4th), when an altercation broke out involving a number of people outside The Manchester pub, at the junction of Lytham Road and the Promenade.

Officers were in the area of the pub following the Blackpool versus Burnley football match and they attended and found a man had suffered a serious head injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They administered CPR at the scene and the man, aged in his 50s, was subsequently taken to hospital. He has since been named as Tony Johnson, 55, from Blackpool.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for information about the fatal incident following the Blackpool Burnley football match

Sadly Mr Johnson died overnight and his next of kin are now being supported by specially-trained officers.

It is believed the altercation broke out between a number of football fans, with Mr Johnson injured as part of this incident. At this time there is no suggestion he was specifically targeted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 33-year-old man from Burnley was arrested at the scene on suspicion of wounding and he has since been bailed, pending further enquiries, until June 1st.

Police are continuing to work with both Blackpool and Burnley football clubs to establish who else may have been involved and what exactly occurred.

‘We will pursue anybody involved to bring them to justice’

Det. Chief Insp Tracey McMurdo, of Lancashire Police, said: “Sadly Mr Johnson died in hospital overnight and his family are, understandably, devastated. We are supporting them at this difficult time and are determined to get them answers about what happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The investigation continues and we will pursue anybody involved to bring them to justice.

"We now continue to appeal for information about what occurred. The incident took place in a busy area and we know there were a lot of people around at the time who will have seen all or part of what happened. There may also be people who filmed the incident on a mobile phone or captured it on CCTV or dashcam.

“If you do have any footage, and have not yet been in contact with us, please get in touch.

“At the heart of this is a grieving family, who are incredibly distressed by what has happened, so we also ask that if you have any footage you do not share it on social media. If you have already done so, we respectfully ask that you remove it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anybody with information should call us on 101, quoting log 1262 of March 4th, or report it online at doitonline.lancashire.police.uk. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

On Monday morning, Blackpool FC paid tribute to Mr Johnson, saying they were “shocked and saddened” by his tragic death.

The club invited supporters to pay their respects at a memorial gathering behind the North Stand at 4pm along with the club’s staff and players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Blackpool FC said: “Blackpool FC is deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the news that supporter, Tony Johnson, tragically lost his life earlier this morning.