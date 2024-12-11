Police keen to speak to these three people in connection with robbery where man suffered facial injuries

People have released a CCTV image of three people they would like to speak to in connection with a robbery and an assault.

The robbery took place on Market Street at around 4am on Tuesday, November 19, where a man in his 20s was assaulted and suffered facial inujuries.

The victim also had a phone and cash stolen.

A spokesperson for Blackool Police said: “Do you recognise these three people?

“We want to speak to them as part of our enquiries into a robbery in Blackpool in which a man suffered facial injuries.

“It happened around 4am on Tuesday 19th November in the Market Street.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was assaulted and had a phone and cash stolen.

“While we appreciate the image isn't of the highest quality, we think people will recognise those in the CCTV still.”

Anyone with information should contact 101 – quoting log 0107 of 19th November 2024 – or email [email protected].

