Police keen to speak to these three people in connection with robbery where man suffered facial injuries
The robbery took place on Market Street at around 4am on Tuesday, November 19, where a man in his 20s was assaulted and suffered facial inujuries.
The victim also had a phone and cash stolen.
A spokesperson for Blackool Police said: “Do you recognise these three people?
“We want to speak to them as part of our enquiries into a robbery in Blackpool in which a man suffered facial injuries.
“It happened around 4am on Tuesday 19th November in the Market Street.
“While we appreciate the image isn't of the highest quality, we think people will recognise those in the CCTV still.”
Anyone with information should contact 101 – quoting log 0107 of 19th November 2024 – or email [email protected].